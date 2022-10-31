Newsletter
Keke Palmer Hilariously Nails It As ‘Rapunzel From The Southside’ For Halloween

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to show off her Rapunzel look for Halloween and nailed it!

"NOPE" UK Premiere – VIP Access

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Keke Palmer nailed it this Halloween when she dressed as Rapunzel with her luxuriously long hair, but with a twist. This Rapunzel is from the Southside and gave us extra flair and swag with her box braids and beauty.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet was in full character for her millions of IG followers as she shared a fun and hilarious skit of herself as Rapunzel letting down her hair for her admirer. For the post, the beauty donned long, luxurious box braids and a fairy tale dress fit for a princess. The beauty shared the fun skit on TikTok and Instagram and instantly broke the internet with how good she did.

“I heard y’all were looking for Rapunzel? 💁🏾‍♀️,” the actress captioned her fun Instagram Reel. Check it out below.

The beauty then shared a photo set of herself in full character, doubling down on her IG Reel and this time captioning the photo set, “You ask, so you shall receive 😅❤️👻🥹

Photography @Artcrooks

Set Design @Eamonnmcglynn

Makeup @MylahMorales

Hair @Rricardoroberts & @ann_joneshair

Studio Assistant @Myroaima”while tagging her full glam squad. Check it out below.

“Im sold 😍 @keke” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “😍🥰😍wowwww we love it! Now, do I press play because I will tune into this right away.”

Wow, Keke definitely nailed it this year for Halloween! Beauties, what do you think about her look for spooky season?

Keke Palmer Glows On The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

