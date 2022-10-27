Cardi B Shows Off Her Growing Natural Hair On Instagram

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Cardi B’s tresses are growing and flowing. This week the mother of two shocked fans when she shared a video of her long natural hair via her Instagram story. Donning a curve-hugging catsuit, Cardi swung her natural hair back and forth as she showed off her bodacious backside to the camera.

“I’m missing my wigs because the forehead is serious,” the 29-year-old rapper said as she whipped her hair back and forth. By the looks of the video, Cardi’s hair is now dangling down past her shoulders!

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has been on a serious natural hair journey over the last year. Back in August, the mother of two shared her “secret” ingredient to keeping her tresses healthy and flourishing. What is it, you ask? Onions, according to the star.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” the Grammy award winner previously shared. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

If you’re a true Bardi Gang fan, then you’ll know the rapper loves making a ton of hair masks to help keep her luscious mane looking mean and pristine. In the past, Cardi has used castor oil, avocado, mayonnaise, and argan oil to condition her crown.

Hopefully, fans will get to experience the talented femcee’s magic hair regimen for themselves when she drops her forthcoming haircare line. Last year, the Bronx native announced that she would be stepping into the hair industry with her very own line of products. She also filed a trademark for the name Bardi Beauty.

“I will be coming out with a hair line that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s,” the hip-hop titan wrote, noting how she wanted to help educate people on different hair textures.