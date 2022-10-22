HomeStyle & Fashion

Winnie Harlow’s Latest IG Photo Set Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

Winnie Harlow set the internet ablaze with her latest photos.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Four

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Winnie Harlow was also on the scene last night for Doja Cat’s sexy 27th birthday bash and was certainly a sight to see in her sexy silver lingerie ensemble!

The fashion model was certainly on brand for the themed birthday bash and took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peak into her sultry look. For her night out, the beauty donned a super sexy two piece silver lingerie ensemble that featured a matching silver silk robe with fur detailing on the sleeves. The beauty paired the look with hanging silver earrings and matching silver shoes to give the look a whole moment. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in beach waves with a middle part with the sides of her hair framing her face. The model shared the photo set with her millions of Instagram followers and certainly served face and body in the process.

“✨✨with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside,” the starlet captioned the sexy photo set for her 10 million Instagram followers. Check it out below

“Victoria Secret Barbie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” one of the beauty’s followers commented one the sultry IG photo set while another wrote, “You ate all the girls up last night 👏🔥” and another commented, “pheeewwww I wasn’t ready!! 🥵🔥😍😍😍” while another left, “A literal work of art ✨” underneath the fabulous photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about Winnie’s sexy look? Did she kill it?

