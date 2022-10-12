HomeBody Positivity

Riley Burruss Sends A Message To The Haters Who Comment On Her Weight Loss

She looked good then, and she looks good now.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise saw Riley Burruss grow up right before their eyes. From her awkward pre-teen years to the gorgeous college beauty we know today, it feels like our little niece has grown up.

The eldest daughter of singer and entrepreneur extraordinaire Kandi Burruss endured lots of scrutiny during her weight loss transformation. When she carried extra weight, fans said that she was too big, and now that she’s flaunting a slimmer body, Riley noticed the tone of her comment section changed drastically.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, the 20-year-old poked fun at the shift in perspective regarding her weightless journey. 

“When my comments change from ‘she needs to lose weight’ to ‘snatched,'” she wrote over a video of herself.

Back in September Kandi commented on the body shaming her daughter endures on the internet, and how upset it makes her as her mother.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Burruss said regarding the bullying. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look, and it really boils my blood.”

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy. This is a TV show at the end of the day,” she continued.

Riley looked gorgeous before she lost weight, and she looks gorgeous now. We love that she’s poking fun at the haters who seemingly approve of her journey, not that she cares. Keep on doing you for you, Riley!

