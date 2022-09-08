Michelle Obama Was The Epitome Of Class In A Christy Rilling Dress At The White House Portrait Ceremony

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama looked absolutely gorgeous at the White House portrait unveiling. The now-author donned an ombre Christy Rilling dress that was ideal for the ceremony.

We can always count on Mrs. Obama to give us life through her words, mere presence, and fashion, of course. There hasn’t been a time we can recall that she didn’t bring the style heat, and this occasion was no different. She stood gracefully in her brick, fuchsia, and cherry red ombre, pleated frock as her awe-inspiring portrait, by Sharon Strung, was unveiled. The dress was sheer at the top with a handmade bustier underneath. It featured a belted waist, and it hit right at her ankles. She accessorized the look with purple shoes, gold drop earrings, and her sparkling wedding ring.

The joyous ceremony featured remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Obamas also expressed how honored they were to be a part of history and to have such alluring portraits of themselves. Barack even boasted about how Michelle’s portrait perfectly captured her essence and how fine she is.

We love us some them!!!

