Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m all about saving space, so when I saw this, I just had to share.

This space-saver is nothing but a sleek bent piece of wood with a magnetic key panel that will allow you to free up desk space. Also available in expresso for only 14 dollars at www.umbra.com

Mount this on your wall and make room on that desk for some fresh flowers.

