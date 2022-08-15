HomeHair

Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn

Get read for a top-tier selfie experience, all in the name of Black hair.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
The Black Hair Experience

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake

As an extreme lover of Black hair, I was thrilled to hear that the interactive selfie museum, The Black Hair Experience, was making its way to New York — to Brooklyn specifically. The pop-up art exhibit is comprised of a series of Instagrammable spaces, all in the name of celebrating Black hair. To know me is to know that I love expressing myself through my hair because it’s the perfect way to pay homage to my ancestors. 

Founders and friends Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Davis believe their exhibit “transforms nostalgic moments of shared experiences into Instagrammable spaces that connect visitors to moments from their childhood, the vibrancy of hair in the present day and create memories for them to cherish in the future.” They already have TBHE experiences across the country in Austin, Atlanta, the DMV, LA, and now Brooklyn, so be prepared to indulge in diversified installations no matter where you visit. 

The Black Hair Experience

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake

Walking into the Brooklyn experience, I immediately felt the love. Imagine wall-to-wall Black women celebrating the beauty of their coils with pure joy. From the interactive Black hair definition wall to the installation jam-packed with durags to the walls covered with Hype Hair magazine covers, the nostalgia and pride were so real. When every Black woman saw the hot comb on the stove, you could sense the PTSD of that classic shared experience.

One digital creator, @africancreature, said, “It was amazing. We need more activations like these. Freeing, inspiring, and motivating!” More digital creators and influencers like Skylar Marshai, Shema Love, Eni Popoola, and Tiarra Dickens showed up. They matched the invigorating energy of the exhibits in their fly fits and dope hair.

The Black Hair Experience

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake

“Being surrounded by beautiful black women celebrating our hair was such an empowering and cherished experience,” blogger Erin Cunninghan told us. And we couldn’t agree more.

Enjoy this experience by heading to 630 Flushing Avenue, Suite #115, Brooklyn, NY 11206. They are located in the Pfizer Building in the Williamsburg neighborhood. General Admission is $32, and VIP Admission: is $52.00, which includes a swag bag. Snag your tickets here!

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair On TikTok And Our Girl Has Inchessssss

Doja Cat Shaves Her Hair And Eyebrows Explaining ‘I Just Do Not Like To Have Hair’

Issa Rae Gives Hair And Style Envy On The Cover Of Variety Magazine

Hair , Newsletter , the black hair experience

More from Hello Beautiful
  • Just Added
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

    Megan Thee Stallion Is All Curves In A Custom House Of JMC Bodysuit
    The Black Hair Experience

    Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn
    Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer at theLionsgate Premiere Of "Akeelah And The Bee" - Arrivals

    Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Keke Palmer And Angela Bassett’s Adorable Reunion
    Marsha b in Juvia's place

    Tried It: Juvia’s Place’s Nubian Earth Collection Gave Me The Perfect Golden Glow
    Variety's 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming - Arrivals

    Coco Jones Dazzles In A Marcell Von Berlin Ensemble At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
    Sherri Shepherd Makes Her Move With Hertz

    How Sherri Shepherd Partnered With Hertz, Snagged A TV Show & Practices Self-Care
    Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 2

    Latto Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
    Bad Boy & Quality Control Takeover

    Lori Harvey Shines For The ‘Gram In A LaQuan Smith Look
    "Black-ish" Star Marsai Martin Joins the Creators of got milk? to celebrate Kids' Unique Take on Current Events with the Launch of "Glass Half Full News" Video Series

    Marsai Martin Celebrates Her 18th Birthday With A Star Studded Party
    2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

    Kelly Rowland Shines In Gold Lia Stublla Dress
  • You May Also Like
    Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
    Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
    • Close