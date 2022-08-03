Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink In New Valentino Campaign

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Valentino is set to unveil its Pink PP advertising campaign for fall 2022 which will feature none other than one of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya.

The actress took to Instagram to unveil looks from the campaign today where she’s donning an all-pink look and photographed posing in an all-around pink set. “One color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, one color to summarize everything I like in fashion and everything that I choose to represent: the liberation from the ordinary, a space to be oneself, a loud symbol for equality and love,” creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said of the shots.

Check them out below as shared on Zendaya’s Instagram account for her 150 million followers.

The creative designer went on to explain why Pink was chosen as the color for this campaign, explaining, “The idea of Pink as a barrier breaker was born long ago. With my work I must be able to tell and share my values through one single picture and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to one color.

He continued, “As a consequence it was almost natural to me to look (and find) something that could embrace the need for expression and representation of a new and liberated humanity. I chose Zendaya and Lewis for the PINK PP for the same reason I created this color, beautiful souls that use their voice and talent to unify, integrate, build.”

Sounds like Zendaya was the perfect muse for this! What do you think about this monochromatic look?