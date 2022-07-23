Monica Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Louis Vuitton Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Monica is still killing the fashion game and her latest look is proof that her style keeps getting better and better!

In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy while spending time in Tampa, Florida. For her look, she donned a killer Louis Vuitton vest that she wore as a dress that featured the brand’s logo throughout. Styled by No IG Jeremy, she paired the look with a pair of Saint Laurent leather boots that came up over her knees. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in an adorable messy up ‘do that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.

“Never Did em’ how they did me, That’s why the blessings Flow,” she captioned the stunning photo carousel. Check it out below.