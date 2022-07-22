Yara Shahidi Rocks A Brown Knit Dress For New York Promo Run

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of New York City working a super trendy brown knit dress that was everything!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Philosophy Official ensemble to perfection as she donned the thin strapped knit dress and matching crop top over it. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo braids which she rocked in a high pony tail.

She wore the look while doing press runs in New York earlier this week and was spotted on the brand’s Instagram page in a candid look as she effortlessly modeled the ensemble to perfection.

“#YaraShahidi wears a brown knit spaghetti strap midi dress with plunging neckline from the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring Summer 2022 collection, while out in New York City,” the brand said of the look on their Instagram page. Check it out below.

This look is everything on the young star! What do you think about Yara’s ensemble?

