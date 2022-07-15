Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Full Burberry Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the platform, the rapper donned a full Burberry ensemble where she rocked a two piece biker shorts and bra-like crop top set with a matching jacket. She paired the look with $580 black leather booties and a blinged out necklace with matching earrings. As for her hair, she wore her long locs straight down and parted over to the side as she served face and body while posing for the social media platform.

“Styled on’m in this @Burberry trench. Head to Toe #BurberryBarbie #InLoveWithTheseBoots @riccardotisci17 🫶🏽🙏🏽🖤 📸 @kombucci” she captioned the photo set for her 198 million Instagram followers. Check out the look below.

“Hello Barbie ❤️,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥”

We’re loving this look on the rap star! Would you splurge?