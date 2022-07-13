Lizzo Gives Us Style Goals In A Turquoise Wig And Matching Bikini

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an Instagram post that was absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” singer donned a turquoise wig and matching bikini top as she posed in front of the camera and showed off her figure in a variety of angles in an IG Reel. She wore her turquoise locs parted over to the side with soft beach waves that matched her summertime fine look to perfection. She accessorized the look with diamond encrusted hoops and donned matching turquoise eye shadow on her eyes to set the entire look off right.

“ Just a reminder that I’m f**** pretty n there’s nothing u can do about it b**** 😚 “ she captioned the photo set for her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

Check it out below.