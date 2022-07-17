Stylist Tim B. Discusses Highlights From Styling Ashanti’s June/July HelloBeautiful Cover

Since 2002, Ashanti Douglass has been the epitome of style and grace. The Long Island native, who stepped on the music scene producing bop after bop, quickly earned the Princess of Hip Hop and R&B title. As if her hip-swaying love songs weren’t enough, the Grammy-award-winning artist kept us intrigued with her ultra-feminine, sexy sense of style.

Celebrity stylist Tim B. is the mastermind behind Ashanti’s HelloBeautiful cover story look. Inspired by the heights of her career, Tim and Ashanti opted for a metallic Gaurav Gupta dress that solidifies her position as a star on top of the world. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the release of her children’s book My Name is a Story and her Interludes Live performance, the songbird has accomplished so much – and she’s just getting started.

In a behind the scenes interview with Tim B., he recalls the highlights of working with the multifaceted artist. From her upbeat attitude, to her overwhelming confidence, there’s nothing Ashanti can’t do or wear. Check out what the stylist had to say about working with Princess of Hip Hop and R&B.

Tune in today as we watch Ashanti serenade the masses with her music on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live at 9PM on TVOne!

