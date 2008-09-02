CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Vintage Vase

Leave a comment

I’m a big fan of all things bright and cheery, so when I spotted this vintage orange vase at vintage-wallpaper.com, I had to share. This works with or without flowers, but I definitely would prefer it with. 35,00 Euros.

orange vase , vintage

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close