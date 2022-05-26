Jordyn Woods Is A Sight To See In $365 Diesel Denim Thigh-High Boots

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought boot season was over, Jordyn Woods blessed our Instagram feeds with some fierce $365 Diesel denim thigh-high boots that will make you plan your entire summer wardrobe around them.

Simple yet statement-making looks go a long way, and Ms. Woods proves this with her fashionable outfits. She posed perfectly for the camera while rocking an oversized, white-collared shirt, Diesel denim thigh-high boots, and a matching $2,400 Balenciaga denim bag. The boots resembled jeans as they featured gold stitching and a zipper on the insides of the legs. The Balenciaga bag reminded us of something from the early 2000s with its blinged-out accents, loose straps, heart-shaped mirror, and zipper pouch attachments. The model accessorized her look with an iced-out Jordyn chain, diamond earrings, silver rings, and bracelets.

There are a few styles in the fashion world that are forever, and one of them is denim. Denim is a staple fabric that can be used for any look and paired with almost any ensemble. Jordyn is known for bringing simple looks to life, and we can’t wait to see what look she comes up with next!

What do you think of Jordyn’s denim look? Would you purchase these fly boots?

DON’T MISS…

Jordyn Woods Serves A Casual Slay In A $6,250 Louis Vuitton Varsity Jacket

Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Her Hubby Step Out In Matching Denim Looks For Date Night

Jordyn Woods Slays In A Christian Dior Look On Instagram

Jordyn Woods Shuts The Internet Down In A Racy Sheer Jumpsuit