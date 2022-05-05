Lizzo Bares All On Instagram While Hitting Her Now Viral Dance Challenge

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lizzo took to Instagram to bare all while dancing to her hit song in a viral dance challenge that definitely broke the internet!

Taking to the platform, the 34-year-old wore a black bikini top and matching bottoms while she danced in the desert to her hit song. To complement the look, she donned black sunglasses and black sneakers and gave her 12.2 million Instagram followers a show while she strutted her stuff and hit the choreography from dance influencer Jae Rae.

“I TOLD YALL I GOT THE SONG OF THE SUMMER🥵— WE THE #1 SONG ON TIKTOK😱— IM POSTING EVERYONE THAT DOES THIS DANCE BY @jaedengomez 💅🏾” she captioned the video set.

Check out the video carousel below.

“Cause viral songs be FIRE ass empowering songs too !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 queen of all queens,” one of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers wrote while another commented with, “omg. i’ve peaked.,” and one more wrote, “🙌🙌🔥🔥 It’s About Damn Time!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥❤❤💛💛💛 Congratulations Lizzo!!!!!!!!”

Go off, Lizzo!

