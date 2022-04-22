Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Toned Physique In A Black String Bikini

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Ari Lennox gave an amazing performance during the first Coachella weekend, and she’s gearing up for part two later today. In the meantime, she let us witness a bit of her rest and relaxation time via her Instagram stories. The Pressure singer showed off her fit and toned body in a teeny tiny black bikini, and now we’re putting down the carbs and picking up the dumbbells.

The singer hit us with a mirror selfie that showed off her glowing melanin, natural mane, and toned body. Although Lennox jumps on and off of social media often, when she does, she makes sure to develop intimacy with her fans by going on live and sharing the happenings of her life. She let us in on her weight loss journey about two years ago, and now we’re seeing how consistency pays off.

With summer loading, and a bunch of scheduled performances on Lennox’s calendar, I just know her stage outfits are going to be fire. The Shea Butter singer is in the best shape of her life. I’m excited to see what she brings to Coachella this weekend. What do you think? Are you looking forward to more Ari Lennox performances?

