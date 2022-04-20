Megan Thee Stallion Gears Up For The Release Of Her New Single In A Little Black Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Fresh off of her Coachella performance, Megan The Stallion gearing up for the release of her new single, “Plan B,” set to hit streaming platforms this Friday.

In honor of the upcoming release, the rapper took to Instagram to show off her killer still in a sexy, neck plunging cut out black dress from Fashion Nova. She paired the look with black and grey Chanel purse that she carried on her arm to give the look an even greater pop. She rocked her hair in big, Hollywood glam curls and donned a glamourous makeup look with deep eye shadow and a glossy lip.

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

Taking to the social media platform, the Houston native first shared a photo set of her jaw-dropping look, posing in a variety of angles while showing off her full fit for her millions of Instagram followers.

“If you was wondering…yeah boy im still that b****😝 @fashionnova,” the rapper captioned the first photo set.

She then followed up with an Instagram Reel where she officially promoted her new single, captioning the short video, “PLAN B OUT FRIDAY 🔥🔥🔥 yall ready 👀Dress @fashionnova.”

“It’s giving 😍,” one of the rapper’s 28.6 million Instagram followers commented while another doubled down, writing, “Baby it’s giving like always 😍.” Still, others flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of heart and fire flame emojis to share their stamps of approval.

Beauties, what do you think of Meg’s fierce look?

