49, Where? Gabrielle Union Is A Timeless Beauty At The LA Premiere Of ‘They Call Me Magic’

Every time I look at Gabrielle Union, I am reminded that she is on the list of God’s favorites. The timeless beauty turns 50 this year, but she doesn’t look a day past 32. The wife, mother, actress, author, and designer showed us just how graceful she’s aging during a recent date night with her hubby Dwyane Wade at the Los Angeles premiere of They Call Me Magic.

The Flawless haircare entrepreneur gave us 90s fashion inspiration in a Pre Fall 2022 Sportsmax dress. She accessorized the look with a peach-colored handbag, a few bracelets on her wrist, and dark-colored sandals. Her husband matched her fly in a plaid button-up top, off-white slacks, and brown and white loafers. You know what they say – a couple that slays together stays together. If that’s true, these two have a lifetime of happiness ahead of them.

Union obviously has extensive knowledge in skincare because she’s managed to stop the aging process dead in its tracks. Now, she and Wade are collaborating on Proudly, a skincare line for melanated babies.

In an Instagram post to both of their accounts they wrote, “PROUDLY is here—welcome to our family! 🎉 💛🙌🏾

From the moment our daughter @kaaviajames entered this world, we knew we’d teach her to embrace her skin—its beauty, power, wisdom and magic. And that means caring for it with love. Inspired by our littlest love—and all the other babies of color—we set out to build PROUDLY: baby care for melanated skin, made for US, by US.

Tap the link in our bio to join our family. We’re so happy you’ve found a home here. With love, @gabunion & @dwyanewade”

If I’m going to take skincare tips from anyone regarding my future baby, it’s going to be Union. Especially if she’s repackaging her routine to help children. What do you think?

