Mary J. Blige Stunts On Instagram In Cobalt Calf Hair Boots

Mary J. Blige is the queen of rocking the trendy boots and she just took to Instagram to show off another pair that we’ve got to get our hands on!

For her fashionable social post, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress struck a pose in a pair of sexy Jennifer Le Cobalt Calf Hair boots while wishing us all a happy Monday and setting the vibes right for the week ahead. She wore the $499 priced boots over a pair of skin-tight black leather leggings and matched the boots perfectly with a rich, cobalt blue colored sweater. She donned a black fur vest over her cozy ensemble and wore her signature blonde locs long, parted down the middle and with a slight wave at the ends.

“Happy Monday! 💙💙 #GoodMorningGorgeous,” she captioned the stunning photo. Check it out below.