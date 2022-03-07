Solange Is A Golden Goddess In Latest Photo Shoot For Louis XIII

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Solange’s return to Instagram has been amazing to watch as the beauty has been giving us nothing but effortless slays every chance she gets!

Recently, the songstress took to the platform to once again show us how she serves but this time channeling the likes of a golden goddess. Dressed in a gold top and gold wrap skirt with a long train that trailed behind her as she walked, the 35-year-old showed off her killer abs, toned legs, and stunning face as she served a killer look for the ‘Gram. In a series of photos, Solange is seen giving us different angles of the golden look, showing off the entire ensemble where we could see that she paired the look with gold slide in heels and massive buns in her hair.

“💫 Believe in Time 💫,” she captioned the photoset before tagging the team responsible for making her look so stunning for this creative photoshoot. Check it out below.

iscover a new chapter in LOUIS XIII’s history. In an artistic collaboration with @solangeknowles @guopei and @matidiop , we celebrate the importance to respect and value Time to create wonders.” The photoshoot is for Louis XIII Congnac’s new campaign, “Believe in time,” with which the soulful crooner is in artistic collaboration. To further captilize on the campaign, the brand also shared stunning visuals of Solange to their own IG page, captioning the over two-minute video, “d

“Time and space are really at the foundation of my expressions,” the Grammy-award winner in a statement of the new campaign. “I’m a strong believer that the space and time surrounding our work is just as important as the work itself. The question of time is always in my container of consciousness while creating. In most of my own work, whether music, film or sculpture, I try to give thought on how future generations will discover it.”

And when asked why the brand chose Solange as their big star, they explained to Muse, “we all loved Solange’s work—the art, the sophistication, the minimalism, the cerebral approach, the sense of symbolism, the power of her imagery, the elevation, the pace. There is a depth about her. It had to be her. [For the soundtrack] we of course gave her total freedom to compose.”

We’re already obsessed with this campaign!