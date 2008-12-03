Happy Together: Soup and Sandwich Tray

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

There’s nothing I love more than a bowl of chicken noodle soup and a grilled cheese sandwich, but what I don’t need is the hassle of juggling both at the same time. Indulge your comfort food cravings in this ceramic sandwich/bowl combo tray.

A soup and sandwich is the perfect lunch for those rainy day meals. This duo makes it easy to curl up on the couch, watch movies and chill. And for the holidays, it’s the perfect gift for a soup lover. Safe for use in the oven, microwave and dishwasher.

Sold as a set of two trays and two bowls. Spoon not included.

$30.00 at uncommongoods.com

