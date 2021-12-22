Mama Tina And Zendaya’s Mom, Claire, Are The Powerhouse Duo We Never Knew We Needed!

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, a.k.a. Mama Tina is gearing up for her new Facebook Watch talk show, Talks With Mama Tina, which airs today on the social networking site. And to celebrate the launch, Mama Tina took to Instagram to share a few sneak peeks of what fans can expect to see on the upcoming show, including a clip with Zendaya’s mom, Claire.

In the short, 22-second social media clip, Ms. Tina and Ms. Claire seem to be in deep conversation about jewelry and crystals, something that Zendaya’s mother is an expert on. Ms. Tina shared the adorable video to her IG page and explained exactly what was going on in the video in her caption.

“This is Zendaya’s lovely mom Claire,” she told fans. “She makes the most incredible jewelry with crystals and she knows every meaning of every single crystal she is a walking encyclopedia of the healing properties of crystals.”

Mama Tina continued, “the necklaces are so beautiful and delicate she gifted me three to drape together to wear together I will post later how beautiful they are ! her site is : @kizzmetjewelry Great last minute Christmas Gifts. Be sure to tune in today to hear my wonderful talk with Miss Claire and Zendaya❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽today at 5 pm Los Angeles Time on Facebook watch @kizzmetjewelry @zendaya.”

Check out the adorable video below.

Zendaya commented on the video of her and Beyoncé’s mamas in deep conversation over jewelry, writing, “🥺♥️,” in the comment section. While another fan wrote, “Beyonce’s mom and Zendaya’s mom are just casually talking jewelry! Beautiful to see such powerhouse mamas.”

Beyoncé’s mom and Zendaya’s mom are the powerhouse mama duo we never knew we needed, but now can’t get enough of!

Talks With Mama Tina is set to debut this week on Facebook Watch. Hosted by Knowles-Lawson, the show will feature candid and empowering conversations with some of her closest friends in the entertainment industry. Mama Tina shared a promo announcement of the new show to her Instagram page yesterday, which features a theme song sung by none other than Beyoncé and snippets from her talks with celebrity guests including Kevin Hart, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, and of course, Zendaya.

Check it out below.