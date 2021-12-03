At This Point, Throw The Whole Tristan Thompson Away

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Here we go, here we go again. *Kelly Rowland vc*

Tristan “valley voice” Thompson is making headlines again and his time it isn’t for having fans removed from their court-side seats for heckling him because he’s a cheater or for basketball, which it never seems to be. Tristan allegedly fathered another baby outside his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. At this point, throw the whole man away!

In a bombshell report by DailyMail.com claim, Tristan allegedly had an affair with a Texas personal trainer, who is due to give birth on December 3. Maralee Nichols, 31, is reportedly having a baby boy by the womanizer and is already suing him for child support. According to claims, Tristan and Maralee had a tryst during his 30th birthday celebration in March, to which he admitted in court documents. The two had sexual intercourse and spent the night together before having sex again in the morning. Tristan claims it was a one-time thing, while Maralee claims, it was a 5-month lead-up to their interaction. What’s even more disturbing is the affair occurred just days after his birthday bash with Khloe and their rekindled announcement on Instagram. in case you don’t recall, Khloe and Tristan had called it quits after Tristan’s last cheating scandal.

Another woman by the name of Sydney Chase accused Tristan of having an affair with her in May. Khloe hasn’t directly commented on the scandal, but did leave an update on her Instastories, which fans attributed to the madness.

The Sacramentos Kings baller first made headlines for cheating when news broke he behaved inappropriately with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods, who was publicly dragged by the Kardashian family.

Embarrassing. Trifling. Tired. Are just a few words that come to mind when talking about the lip gloss wearing philanderer who has had not one, but too many damn chances to get it right. He just needs to be fed to the wolves.

RELATED STORIES:

The Audacity! Tristan Thompson Wished Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday On The ‘Gram

Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’ Best Friend Jordyn Woods