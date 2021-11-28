Designer Virgil Abloh Dead After Private Battle With Cancer

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

The fashion world is mourning the loss of the revolutionary designer Virgil Abloh. The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton designer was 41 years old. The beloved visionary privately battled a rare aggressive form of cancer and cardiac angiosarcoma. He was diagnosed in 2019 and chose to keep his battle private.

The Louis Vuitton brand announced his death on Twitter.

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.“

Abloh was the creative director at Louis Vuitton and the founder of popular brand Off-White.

Related Stories Marjorie Harvey’s New Louis Vuitton Purse Costs The Equivalent To A Tesla

The revolutionary designer was know for his collaborations with Pharrell and Kanye West. Pharrell took to Twitter to express how heartbroken he is by the devastating news.

Abloh’s designed album covers for Kanye West, “The Throne,” A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke, Lil uzi Vert and more.

Abloh and Kanye had a close friendship. The two became friends in 2008 while Abloh interned at Fendi. The two would eventually fall out over Abloh’s decision to join the LVMH brands. They shared a tearful reunion, in 2018, at the LV fashion show in Paris.

According to TMZ, Kanye was aware of Abloh’s diagnoses. He is remembered as a “devoted father, husband, brother, son, friend” and fashion visionary.