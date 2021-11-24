Janet Jackson’s Former Wardrobe Stylist Speaks On Infamous Halftime Nip Slip: ‘Somebody Didn’t Protect My Friend’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Janet Jackson’s former wardrobe stylist who put together the artist’s costume that somehow derailed her career is speaking out on the incident for the first time.

Seventeen years after the viral moment, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Wayne Scott Lukas explained how he dressed the now 55-year-old pop star in a sexy black ensemble for her 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Justin Timberlake who, at the end of their “Rock Your Body” performance, ripped off part of Janet’s top which exposed her right breast for a brief moment.

“I was a work-for-hire. I was hired to do a job. I did exactly what I was supposed to do,” the former stylist told Access Hollywood.

He continued, “If I work with someone who’s a dancer, you have to be able to dance in a wardrobe, and it has to never fall apart. My job is to have snaps and pins and velcro so that, even in her quick change, if she forgets to snap something, it stays on. That’s my job. I stand 100 percent by my story that I did exactly what I was supposed to do, what I was hired for.”

“And if I ever hurt my friend, I wouldn’t have worked with Janet for six years after the Super Bowl,” he added. “I would’ve been fired that day.”

However, when it comes to Timberlake, Lukas said things are definitely far from smooth since the former N’Sync star blamed him for the “malfunction.” “We haven’t spoken since he blamed me,” Lukas said. “He came off the stage and said, ‘It’s just a little wardrobe malfunction. We all want to give you something to [talk] about.'”