Cardi B Shows Off Daughter Kulture’s Adorable New Braids On Instagram

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B took to Instagram today to show off her baby girl’s new ‘do and with these pics, she just might be the coolest kid on the ‘Gram!

In a series of photos, the 29-year-old rapper shared her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiari’s, new braided hairstyle and it’s quite possibly the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen! In the photoset, the 3-year-old is seen showing off her new cornrow-style braids that were braided into two big French braids and fell long down her back. The style also featured a super cute braid in the shape of a heart that sat on the side of her head, alone with rhinestones that were laced along her swooped baby hairs. Little miss Kulture gave us nothing but smiles and confidence as she posed in a pair of designer sunnies, a red and white crew-neck sweatshirt, khaki bottoms, and leather high-top sneakers all while she flicked it up for her mom (and Instagram) and was sure to give us every angle of her hew hairstyle.