Kenya Moore Slays In A Sexy Balmain Dress While Filming ‘RHOA’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is well underway as the ladies are out and about filming all of the drama that’ll take over our TV screens next year. And with filming comes an abundance of glam and fashion, as the housewives are known for pulling out their best looks for all of us to swoon over! Among them is returning Kenya Moore, who recently took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble while filming the new season and we’re absolutely obsessed with this look on the reality star!

In a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old donned a super sexy, blue Balmain suit dress that currently retails for $1,195. The luxury item featured gold accent buttons on the pockets and waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and wore her hair in a top knot with two curled bangs on each side of her face.

Check out the look below (via Kenya’s IG stories and Fashion Bomb Daily).

While the full-length shot didn’t make her IG grid, she did give us glam in an IG selfie where we got a close-up of her gorgeous soft glam face that featured dramatic lashes and a nude lip.

And while Kenya has certainly been giving us BTS glam while filming the new season of ‘RHOA,’ she also recently had a few BTS secrets to share about the new cast members. “The dynamics have changed because personalities change, ladies change, the season changes from year to year. We have a new ‘Housewife,’” the Kenya Moore Hair Care CEO told Page Six of the new housewife, Sanya Richards-Ross. She also teased that more cast members could be added to the series as they continue filming.

“The other ladies are definitely interesting,” she continued. “They’re bringing something different this season and I think that’s what the viewers really wanted, is to see something different from ‘RHOA’ and I think they’re going to get it. I’m excited about the new potential of this cast.”

She’s also told the online magazine that she’s particularly thrilled to have Shereé Whitfield back, who last appeared on RHOA in Season 13. “I love Shereé. Shereé and I have a really good friendship and we have great chemistry,” she said of her Shereé. “We have a thing going. I don’t know what it is. But we get along really well.”

There’s no word yet on when Season 14 of ‘RHOA’ will air but we’re certainly having fun catching all of these behind-the-scenes glam moments from the cast!

Don’t miss…

Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a Two-Piece

Kenya Moore Is Twirling Her Way Into The Upcoming Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’