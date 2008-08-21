Not So Lonely Teardrops

I mentioned once before that I’m not a chandelier girl, but I may have to rethink that.
This simple but stunning teardrop chandelier from urbanoutfitters.com has me trying to figure out a way to convince the boyfriend that we need it in our bedroom. The round silver-toned frame supports clear acrylic rounded teardrops, each topped with 2 faceted beads attached with wire.
At a cost of only 48 bucks, I can literally swing from the chandelier…and be able to replace it if things get out of hand.
