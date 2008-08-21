Not So Lonely Teardrops

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I mentioned once before that I’m not a chandelier girl, but I may have to rethink that.

This simple but stunning teardrop chandelier from urbanoutfitters.com has me trying to figure out a way to convince the boyfriend that we need it in our bedroom. The round silver-toned frame supports clear acrylic rounded teardrops, each topped with 2 faceted beads attached with wire.

At a cost of only 48 bucks, I can literally swing from the chandelier…and be able to replace it if things get out of hand.

