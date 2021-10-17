These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be The Next Fashion ‘Must-Haves’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, every so often a new trend hits the fashion industry that first shocks us, then intrigues us, then becomes one of the biggest must-haves! That new item is the new, fluffy Balenciaga sunglasses which have been making its rounds on some of our favorite fashion girls and now we have to know more.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the Fluffy Cat sunglasses from Balenciaga are set to be the next fall/winter fashion staple. Priced at $1,150, these fluffy, cat-eye sunglasses come in the colors red, black, and white and feature acetate and fake fur around the rims and sides along with the bold BB Balenciaga logo on the left template. The Balenciaga website makes it clear that this product is meant to be a fashion accessory only, rather than an optical tool, meaning that it’s not suitable for direct viewing of the sun or of strong artificial light. Basically, this product has no other purpose except to make you look like a true baddie, and we’re here for the slay!

Check out the new fashion accessory below.

While this look has already been spotted on fashionistas like Bree Runway, some fashion girls are less than thrilled about the upcoming trend, taking to Instagram to comment about how they will not be adding this trend to their fall and winter wardrobes.

“It’s the kid crafts for me,” one IG user commented while another said, “This screams DIY 😂😂.” But while there were a few who were not here for the new look, there were others who could see the fashion vision, commenting, “So expensive…but trendy!” These are definitely trendy indeed!

Beauties, would you splurge?

Don’t miss…

Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event