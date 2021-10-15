Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Pear Nova Donates A Portion Of Their Proceeds To DV Survivors

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite Black-owned brands is using their following to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For the entire month of October, Pear Nova, the fashion-forward — vegan-friendly nail polish and care brand — will donate a portion of every sale made on PearNova.com to help victims of domestic violence and their families.

The proceeds will be donated to Break The Silence Against Domestic Violence Inc. (BTSADV). BTSADV is a national nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping victims, survivors, and families affected by domestic violence. In addition to donating to BTSADV, Pear Nova will also partner with the Connections for Abused Women and their Children homeless shelter to donate essentials that are needed by women and their families who are affected by domestic violence.

Related Stories Mary J Blige Was Casually Chic At The Screening The System: A Dialog On Bias And Breast Health Panel Discussion

For Pear Nova’s founder, Rachel James, domestic violence has played a significant role in her life which is why she is dedicated to helping women deal with the issue. Her sister-in-love and niece were murdered by her ex-boyfriend so James has walked in the shoes of many domestic violence victims and understands just how important it is to bring awareness to this problem.

To donate any essential items to Connections for Abused Women and their Children, visit Amazon.com. For more information on Break The Silence Against Domestic Violence Inc. or to donate, visit https://www.breakthesilencedv.org.

More From Our October Special Issue:

Tarana Burke On Living Well, Writing, and the Future of the ‘me too.’ Movement

The History Of The ‘me.too.’ Movement

In My Closet: Tarana Burke Takes Us On A Tour Of Her She Shed

Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our Digital Cover

5 White Boots You Should Introduce To Your Wardrobe This Fall