Cardi B Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body: ‘I Got A Little Pouchy, Pouch’

There’s one thing we can count on for sure when it comes to our girl Cardi B, she is going to keep it real. Cardi B has been bringing the fashion heat in Paris post pregnancy, and she looks damn good! Fans have been raving about her postpartum body and how quickly she snapped back. Some even suspected that she may have gotten surgery. Cardi took to her Instagram stories to address the surgery rumors and to let her fans know that everything isn’t what it seems when it comes to her post pregnancy figure.

In the video Cardi says, “Everybody is like Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lippo, you had a tummy tuck?” She responded, “You cannot do surgery after you give birth.”

She then turned to the side to demonstrate to her fans how she poses in pictures to hide some of her leftover baby weight. “My skin is still loose, and still I got a little pouchy, pouch right here,” Cardi confessed. She went on to encourage women in her same situation to take their time on getting back to their normal weight due to the fact that parenthood is challenging.

Rushing women to snapback quickly after they’ve birthed an entire human is something that needs to be eliminated from society. What’s important in those situations are the mother and baby’s health, not waist size. Kudos to Cardi B for encouraging women to give themselves grace when it comes to post pregnancy weight.

