Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Today is World AIDS Day. Recognized each year on December 1 to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education regarding a leading killer of black men and women. Many infected with the disease are unaware of their HIV status and may unknowingly transmit the virus to others. Get educated, get tested, get treated and get involved!

Find out more here.

Also On HelloBeautiful: