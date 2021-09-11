Lizzo Surprised Her Mom With A Brand New Wardrobe For Her Birthday: ‘Time to be fly, girl!’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Lizzo just set the bar extremely high when it comes to gift-giving as the 33-year-old celebrated her mother on her birthday with a beautiful gift that would make anybody swoon.

On Friday, September 10, the “Rumors” singer gifted her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with an entire brand new wardrobe for her birthday and took to Instagram to share her mother’s unexpected and emotional reaction to the plethora of new clothes.

In the minute-long video, we see Lizzo bring her mom into a closet full of clothes while a piano plays in the background. As the two walk into the closet, Lizzo says, “Wow, it’s set up nice in here, huh?” Her mother adoringly agrees with her daughter without even realizing that the closet full of clothes is her birthday gift. The mother of three then begins browsing through the clothes which include dresses, pants, and blouses, as she sips on champagne and lives her best life.

Lizzo then asks her mom if she “likes these clothes?” before finally revealing to her mother that, “These are your clothes,” which immediately triggered Shari’s tears.

The mother and daughter then share a special moment and in between the laughter and crying, Ms. Johnson jokes, “I don’t have to look like a bum anymore!” To which her daughter replies, “No ma’am, not on my watch!”

After Ms. Johnson regains her composure, the video concludes with the mother of three modeling her new outfits from her selection of clothing.

“Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself,” Lizzo captioned the heartfelt video. “I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl! Thank you @jasonrembert.”

Check out the sweet video below.

But this isn’t the first time the singer has gone above and beyond when it comes to giving Lizzo is known for her extravagant gifts, especially for her mama. Last Christmas, she surprised her mom with a black Audi SVU for the holiday and took to IG to share the special present as well.

‘Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job, no money, nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” she said in the post’s caption before adding, “I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

So sweet!

