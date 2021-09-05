Mo’Nique Shows Off Her Figure In A Curve Hugging Catsuit And She Looks Amazing!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, comedian and actress Mo’Nique stepped out in a super sexy, curve hugging catsuit for “catsuit weekend” and she looked amazing!

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to show off her slimed down figure, toned arms and curvy frame in what she called, an “age appropriate” catsuit. Designed by fashion and costume designer, Tyrell Holmes, the catsuit looked perfect on Mo’Nique, as its shiny, sliver color matched her gorgeous grey and black locs, which she wore naturally curly in a half up, half down style. She paired the look with open toe sandal heels and wore dramatic makeup on her eyes and lips. She flicked it up for the ‘Gram in a series of photos and looked stunning as she represented for the curvy women. “CATSUIT WEEKEND,” she captioned the photo set. “Okay so when I asked @tyrellholmes to make me a catsuit that was age appropriate. BABY @tyrellholmes NOT ONLY SHOWED UP BUT SHOWED OUT. Sisters when I tell y’all he truly gets the CURVY WOMEN, HE GETS THE CURVY WOMEN. @lastlooks_davidday you have my MAKEUP & SKIN GLOWING. Thanks brothers for always coming through. I LOVE US 4REAL🥰🥰🥰.”

Check out Mo’Nique’s look below.

But this wasn’t the only catsuit look that Mo’ rocked for “catsuit weekend,” as she gave us another curve hugging LEWK just this morning. This time, she opted for a one-shoulder, black and silver catsuit look and looked stunning with her hair in a high bun, a dramatic smokey eye and black strappy heels, and showed the young tenders that “she can put it on.”

“Hey my sweet babies,” she captioned the photos. “Okay so this weekend has truly been something special in Memphis. CATSUIT WEEKEND. I just wanted to share with my OLDER TENDERS that YES WE CAN PUT IT ON. And not try to be a YOUNG TENDER. I am 53yrs young. And working towards another 53!!!!!! Y’all I LOVE US 4REAL. WE CAN DO THIS❤️❤️❤️@tyrellholmes YOU ARE FOR ME THE BEST!!!!! @lastlooks_davidday YOUR HANDS WITH THIS MAKEUP IS SOMETHING MAGICAL!!!! These two brothers are SIMPLY AMAZING. Thanks for making this OLDER TENDER CAT-TA-NIZED.”

Check out Mo’Nique’s second look below!

“It’s the glow for me,” one fan commented while another said “He understood the assignment. Yaaaas Queen. Stunning,” and we couldn’t agree more. Mo’Nique did what needed to be done with these catsuit looks and we’re absolutely here for it!

