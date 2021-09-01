The Wades Serve Up An Epic Parisian Family Slay For Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are couple goals. This weekend, the two power players celebrated their seven year wedding anniversary and flooded our timelines with romantic memories and stylish moments over the course of their marriage.

The power couple began their #WadeWorldTour in Paris, to celebrate their anniversary and served us a casual slay on an otherwise lackluster Tuesday. We’re especially swooning over Gabby U’s gorgeous Maison Valentino dress.

Union isn’t the only fashion killer in the relationship, D Wade has his own hot style cause he matched her fly in this perfectly tailored suit.

The slay didn’t stop there. The whole family came through with the drip. Kaavia Wade was a standout in an adorable Lanvin dress.

After dinner, they hit us with this second look that might be even better than the first!

Union also shared a heartwarming montage of their most fabulous family moments. From photoshoots in the Hollywood Hills to covering TIME Magazine together and every family moment in-between. “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby,” the brown beauty captioned the clip.

Over the years, Gabrielle Union and D Wade have formed a union so tight, we’re grinning from ear-to-ear just thinking about it. The #Blacklove beacons have given us countless fashion moments, been exemplary examples of parents and individual milestones like the launch of Gabby U’s Flawless collection.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continue to elevate and we sure love to see it.

