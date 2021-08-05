Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Storm Reid is no stranger to shutting down the red carpet. Although the 18-year-old actress looked perfect in her white custom Prada set at The Suicide Squad premiere, her extremely long braided ponytail stole the show. The 16-foot braid was long enough to leave it’s own train on the red carpet.

Crafted by celebrity stylist Nai’vasha Johnson, the high ponytail was made with a few products from haircare brand Tresemmé. In a post Johnson explained her inspiration behind the look:

“Creating powerful looks with a “less is more” approach is a sweet spot for me. I sectioned Storm’s hair with #Tresemme Extra Firm Control Gel and brushed into a super sleek ponytail. Then braided 16ft of hair with a just a little TRESemme light gold gel. Finished our dramatic look with my fav….#TREStwospray Freeze Hold. 💜 #TRESPartner”

What a look! Storm definitely enjoyed the additional length added to her hair. She was caught swinging her braid around like a lasso on the red carpet.

This entire look is an unforgettable fashion moment that Storm can add to her list of slayed appearances. She has been killing it lately, and she’s honestly just getting started. I’m excited to see what other looks she pulls together now that red carpet events and fashion shows are opening back up again.

