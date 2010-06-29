Firework Safety Tips For 4th of July

One of the most popular parts of the 4th of July celebration are the firework shows that take place. Many people try to put on their own show and sometimes accidents happen.

Here are some tips to keep you safe this 4th of July:

1. If you plan to use fireworks, make sure they are legal in your area.

2. Never light fireworks indoors or near dry grass.

3. Always have a bucket of water and/or a fire extinguisher nearby. Know how to operate the fire extinguisher properly.

4. Do not wear loose clothing while using fireworks.

5. Stand several feet away from lit fireworks. If a devise does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate it. Put it out with water and dispose of it.

6. Always read the directions and warning labels on fireworks. If a device is not marked with the contents, direction and a warning label, do not light it.

7. Supervise children around fireworks at all time.

8. Buy from reliable sellers.

9. Use outdoors only.

10. Never experiment or make your own fireworks.

11. Light only one firework at a time.

12. Never re-light a “dud” firework (wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water).

13. If necessary, store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

14. Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trashcan.

15. Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

16. Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

17. Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

18. The shooter should always wear eye protection and never have any part of the body over the firework.

