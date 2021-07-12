Artist Momo Pixel Talks About Giving Herself Her First Chance

In this exclusive interview, multidisciplinary artist and musician Momo Pixel talks about being approached to design the iconic bottle for Crown Royal Apple and how she designed the look.

Pixel, who has a highly popular interactive annual pixel art exhibition called Momoland, describes her work as “happy” and says she has an incredibly supportive community. She began the venture to give herself a chance as an artist, stating that if nobody else would give her an exhibition, she’d just start her own.

In describing what Black art is, Pixel says it’s been stuck in a box. “People have kind of made this definition of what Black art is…when we’ve always been a spectrum. I’m kind of just kickin’ the door…” And, she tells MadameNoire, the community is loving it.

Check out Momo Pixel’s full interview, sponsored by Crown Royal Regal Apple, in the video above.