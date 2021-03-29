Hot Girl Summer Loading…The City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The City Girls provide the soundtrack to the summer and now they’re going to be preparing the clothes as well. In announcement circulating Black girl group chats everywhere, Yung Miami and JT are teaming up with fast-fashion retailer Boohoo to release a collection that will include a lot of ruching, crop tops, leggings and swimsuits on that girl’s trip to Miami. Get a glimpse of it below:

According to Boohoo.com,

Color outside the lines this season with our boohoo x City Girls edit. Dare to be bold in our ruched halterneck crop and matching ruched bum leggings. Throw on an oversized tracksuit and some high top sneakers for lazy days or pair your vibrant unitard with chunky boots for major festival vibes. Live life in color with our bright blue halterneck swimsuit – perfect for making beach days glamourous. Couple your distressed boyfriend jeans with a square neck crop top for day drinks or an oversized tee for movie dates. Whether you’re looking for casual vibes or you want to wow the crowd, this edit is bringing the heat.

This collaboration places The City Girl name alongside fellow fashionable femcees like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who partnered with FashionNova on respective collections and Lil’ Kim who teamed up with PrettyLittleThing for a queen bee-inspired line.

JT and Yung Miami, who is also celebrated her mother coming home from prison, posted the announcement on Instagram teasing the launch date March 30.

BOOHOO X CITY GIRLS? better be nasty but classy — H4L🇿🇼 (@h4lxo) March 26, 2021

Okay city girls has a collection w boohoo. Just in time for hot girl summer..I ain’t mad at it! — youngeastafriKangirl (@hannahK____) March 26, 2021

Boohoo x City Girls I’m ready for that drop 🤣💖 — kaye milley 💋 (@aye_milley) March 26, 2021

#BlackTwitter has their own expectations for the collection so be prepared to have your coin ready to spend when it drops. We anticipate this one selling out!

