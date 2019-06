Yesterday, Chanel Iman, Nia Long and Mel B came together to donate fresh turkeys to the residents of South Central, Los Angeles. This just goes to show you that celebrities can remind us how important is it to give back this holiday season, especially during these rough times. Click for more pics!

