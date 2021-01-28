Unwind With This Easy DIY CBD Bath Bomb Recipe

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to relaxation, you don’t have to venture too far out the confines of your own home. Between your kitchen and bathroom, you can create a rejuvenating experience while practicing the ultimate form of social distancing.

With a collective amount of stress plaguing all of the world right now, unwinding is evermore important. With a few ingredients easily found in your cabinets, you can do-it-yourself and create a bath bomb that will makes self-care fun.

Baths soothe the skin, promote circulation, combat inflammation and even help with sleep (Health.Cleveland Clinic) CBD oil also provides tons of benefits, including pain relief and the ability to lower blood pressure (Healthline). Bath bombs provide skin softening moisturizers for your skin. Combined with the benefits of a CBD tincture, these CBD bath bombs are the perfect treat while enjoying your alone time. Add a candle and enjoy.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup citric acid

1/2 cup Epsom salt

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tsp water

6-7 drops of essential oils

CBDistillery’s tincture oil, desired amount, strength and formula

Dried flower petals, optional

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl whisk together all of the dry ingredients. In a separate small bowl combine all of the wet ingredients. Very slowly drizzle the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients while continuously whisking until well combined. The end result should look like a dry, crumbly sand. If using, sprinkle a few flower petals into one half of your stainless steel molds and top with tightly packed CBD bath bomb mixture. Tightly pack more CBD bath bomb mixture into another half of your stainless steel mold and press the two together as hard you can, scraping away any mixture that overflows out the sides of the mold. Let the mixture sit in the molds overnight. To remove from the molds, lightly tap the mold with a spoon and carefully remove the CBD bath bomb. To use, fill your bath halfway with warm water and place the bath bomb into the tub and watch it bubble! Soak in the tub for 20+ minutes and enjoy!

