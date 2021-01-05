We’re Obsessed With Crayon Case Boss Supa Cent & Sage The Gemini’s Relationship

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Do you believe in happy endings? Last year, we watched Crayon Case CEO Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward go through an embarrassing public breakup with her ex-fiancé Lou, who was caught in a cheating scandal for the second time. It was only months before the beauty boss went through a health crisis that left her suffering memory loss and other complications. Fast-forward and Supa is all smiles in a new relationship that has social media collectively clapping for the millionaire who got her start on Vine.

Supa and Sage The Gemini announced their relationship a few weeks ago and we’ve been glued to their page for every update.

The two have been nearly inseparable, showing off their affection in several posts on their respective social media accounts. “To New Beginnings, And A New Thought Process!” Sage wrote on December 18 after confirming their coupledom during an interview on TheShadeRoom earlier that week. “I claim my girl.” he proudly stated.

According to Sage, real name Dominic Wynn Woods, and Supa have known each other for 11 years. While Supa is known for her makeup empire, Sage is a well-known rapper. His song Red Nose and Gas Pedal were popular in 2014 and he continued to make headlines in the following year withs his relationships with Jordin Sparks and situationship with Blac Chyna.

In 2019, Supa Cent made a million dollars in one hour selling her coveted Crayon Case products. After finding such success with her business, we delight in seeing Supa find happiness with a partner who has something to bring to the table.

We love to see it.

