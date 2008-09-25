Dalumi Diamond Camera and USB Flash Drive

If you placed a classified ad for more fabulousness in your life it would read: “Desperately Seeking opulence, fierceness, and something to make everyone else feel like they have a disposable camera from the drug store.” Respondent: “Found. Dalumi Diamond USB key and camera.’

This diamond-encrusted camera and flash drive is the most fabulous accessory pair on the market. Dalumi Diamonds hooked up with LG to create the new camera, so obviously the picture quality is crystal. The camera is studded with over 200 diamonds, with that much bling, it will make every picture shine. Although pricey, the camera is retailing at $25,000 and the key for a more reasonable $10,000, and all of the proceeds go towards the SOS Children’s Villages charity in Botswana. So, if you are feeling charitable and in need of glamour, buy the new Dalumi Diamond USB camera and key, and capture your favorite moments in style!

