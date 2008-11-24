Oprah Wants Lawsuit Dismissed

Nomvuto Mzamane, former headmistress of Oprah’s Leadership Academy For Girls in South Africa, sued the talk show hostess a couple months ago for defamation, stating that she hasn’t been able to get a job since Oprah commented on Mzamane’s firing after being charged with child abuse.

Because Mzamane now lives in Pennsylvania, Oprah is being sued by the state of Pennsylvania. But she’s all like, “f that, what’s your charge got to do with me?” and wants the case dismissed.

We can’t help but agree. I doubt if she wasn’t allegedly abusing kids, she wouldn’t have gotten fired, and Oprah wouldn’t have much to say about it. Mzamane’s probably just “tryna get that Oprah,” if you know what I mean.

[from TMZ]

Also On HelloBeautiful: