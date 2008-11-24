Keyshia Cole Glams It Up For Hype Hair

We don’t know what it is about Keyshia Cole’s look on the cover of the new issue of Hype Hair Magazine, but we LOVE it!

Perhaps the faux blonde just wasn’t it for her. Maybe it’s cause this pic isn’t accompanied by a tacky outfit. Whatever it is, we hope she keeps it up. Hype Hair really highlighted Cole’s natural beauty with understated makeup and a regal hairstyle, a look that fits women of all ages. Nice job!

What do YOU think?

Also On HelloBeautiful: