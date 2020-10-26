Method Man: ‘I Clean Up Real Nice’

Method Man is the original handsome gangster and I made sure to mention that title to him during a phone conversation around the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. The actor, who says he’s in his “second act,” laughed. But as you can expect, the M-E-T-H-O-D Man isn’t getting a manicure like his costar Michael Rainey (Tariq), he admits he’s “rough around the edges” but cleans up nice.

“I don’t do any of that stuff,” he responded candidly after I pressed him for his grooming secrets. “I think I’m rough around the edges. A little too rough sometimes, but I clean up real nice.”

In case you haven’t boarded the Method Man train, this is precisely why women collectively over the age of 30 swoon over the world renowned rapper.

“Catch me on a regular day. It’s going to be scruffy beard,” he continued. Is it getting hot in here for anyone else? Method Man, real name Clifford Smith Jr., agrees it’s imperative a man keep his sneakers clean at all times. “My sneakers is always clean. You gotta have clean sneakers.” As for his wardrobe of choice, on screen, he can be seem rocking plenty of suits as he embodies Davis Maclean. But don’t get it twisted, bring on the grey sweatpants.

“I may have on some grace sweats, but other than that, put me in a professional setting — who wouldn’t want that? He could be your thug when you want them to be a thug, but then he could be, you know, standing there in a corporate meeting and sit right next to you and hold his own as well. I mean, that’s the best of both worlds.”

Method Man is on the top of every woman’s mind this morning as we marvel his workout routine in a recently posted video on Instagram. We leave you with this:

RELATED STORIES:

Dave East’s Fine A** Is Playing Method Man’s Fine A** In ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell