Black-Owned Intimate Apparel Brand Ruby Love Is The Perfect Solution For Cute Period Panties

Wouldn’t it be great if your intimate life wasn’t interrupted during that time of the month? Well, with Ruby Love’s new Bliss Collection, it doesn’t have to!

Today, Ruby Love has launched the answer to every woman’s monthly prayers. The Bliss Collection is a new line of leak-proof underwear for women that’s perfect for any activity and can be worn at any time during the month, but especially during those period days. The seamless and nylon-spandex fabric moves with you during your most active times and features Ruby Love’s leak-proof technology which was designed to hold 2.5 tampons worth of absorbency! This product is for any sized woman, running in Juniors (XXS, 9-16), Adults (XS – XL), and Plus (XL – 8X) sizes, perfect for every need.

Founded by Black-female entrepreneur Crystal Etienne in 2015, the Ruby Love apparel company ensures that everyone can live without period leaks, stains or worries. The technology was developed to offer absorption, protection, peace of mind and discretion so that period days can feel just like any regular day. “Ruby Love was founded on the notion that periods should never stop women from being, doing and going,” Crystal told us. “This is our thinnest style of underwear yet and features a stretchy, stitch-free design in inclusive sizing so that everyone can stay comfortable and worry-free.”

Ruby Love’s Bliss Collection panties give full coverage and include a stitch free design in second skin fabric. Unlike most panties, Ruby Love’s Bliss Collection does not have that uncomfortable waistband so wearers will feel nothing but comfort and won’t have to worry about a potential leak.

The Collection is available starting today and features styles in high waist, bikini and brief to fit any women’s style and body type. There’s also a variety of stylish colors such as black, nude, latte, classic ruby, leopard and sapphire to appeal to every woman’s aesthetic. For more on Ruby Love, visit their website here: https://www.rubylove.com/

