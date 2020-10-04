HomeGorgeous Hair

How to Style…Wash and Go Hair

The best products and tools, plus a step-by-step breakdown of how to get this look

Beauty 10.04.20

ULTA Beauty Hydrated Curls

Source: iOne Creative Team / other

Get the Look:

A Wash-and-go is the perfect way to hydrate your curls when you’re on the move. Flora & Curl Sweet Hibiscus Curl Defining Gel keeps curls moisturized and defined.

This easy, breezy ‘do begins with washed, conditioned and detangled hair. Apply Flora & Curl Sweet Hibiscus Curl Defining Gel evenly for maximum nourishment and definition.

Complete the look by using a diffuser or hooded dryer to thoroughly dry hair.

Ready to try this look? Products available at Ulta Beauty

beauty , fall gorgeous hair , gorgeous hair , Hair , How To , natural hair , Tips , type 4 hair , Ulta Beauty , UltaQ420

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
More From HelloBeautiful
Close