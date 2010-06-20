Fun Father’s Day Facts!

Happy Fathers Day!! Continue celebrating by checking out these fun and interesting Fathers Day Facts!

There are 64.3 million estimated number of fathers across the nation.

There are 9,003 men’s clothing stores around the country (as of 2006).

The necktie is the most common and famous Father’s Day gift.

23,270 is the number of sporting goods stores around the country in 2006.

The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19 1910 in Spokane, Washington USA.

There are 140,000 estimated stay-at-home dads in the country.

25.8 million fathers who are part of married-couple families with children younger than 18 in 2008.

Father’s Day was supported by President Calvin Coolidge in 1924.

1.8 million is the number of single fathers in 2008. Currently, among single parents living with their children, 16 percent are men.

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson declared the 3rd Sunday of June as Father’s Day with a presidential proclamation.

