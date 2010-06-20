Fun Father’s Day Facts!

Happy Fathers Day!! Continue celebrating by checking out these fun and interesting Fathers Day Facts!
- There are 64.3 million estimated number of fathers across the nation.
- There are 9,003 men’s clothing stores around the country (as of 2006).
- The necktie is the most common and famous Father’s Day gift.
- 23,270 is the number of sporting goods stores around the country in 2006.
- The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19 1910 in Spokane, Washington USA.
- There are 140,000 estimated stay-at-home dads in the country.
- 25.8 million fathers who are part of married-couple families with children younger than 18 in 2008.
- Father’s Day was supported by President Calvin Coolidge in 1924.
- 1.8 million is the number of single fathers in 2008. Currently, among single parents living with their children, 16 percent are men.
- In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson declared the 3rd Sunday of June as Father’s Day with a presidential proclamation.
